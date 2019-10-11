Water Babies celebrate their 15th birthday

Water babies Bucks and Beds, which was set up by local mother of two, Tamsin Brewis celebrates it's 15th anniversary this week.

And to celebrate, they have contacted some of their earliest 'water babies' who are now fully grown up!

Jacon Hull

Local mum of two, Tamsin Brewis, launched her very own babies swimming classes way back in 2004.

To put this in context, this was the year facebook was launched, and Shrek Two was top of the box office.

Since those first lessons, Tamsin has grown the business to now employ a team of 13 teachers and office staff who teach at 24 pools across four counties.

In celebration of an incredible 15 years in business – and successfully teaching thousands of little ones to swim – Tamsin recently took the time to catch up with some of her very first water babies.

Naeve in 2005 and now in 2019

Not surprisingly, many of her earliest swimmers have gone on to feel more at home in the pool than they do on dry land.

Naeve Pountney, who used to swim with Tamsin, is now a dedicated and successful competitive swimmer, with a number of national accolades to her name.

She said: “I might be ten years too old for Water Babies lessons, but the lessons made a lasting impression on my life! When I turned nine, I was asked to swim for my local club, and by 11, I’d competed at county level.

"Before I turned 12, I competed at regionals too. I’ve made the Irish National Championships twice and this year, I won bronze in the 100-metre backstroke. I’m still a water baby, through and through!

"My parents are really proud of me and how hard I work. I have to get up really early in the morning to fit in my training before school and sometimes have to sacrifice time with my friends. But I do it because I love it and I’m really motivated to do well. I’m going to keep on swimming for as long as I enjoy it.”

Water Babies teaches new-borns, toddlers and pre-schoolers to swim. Using a comprehensive training curriculum, lessons are delivered in a fun and engaging way that mirrors and complements a child’s development.



Water Babies lessons don’t just impact a child’s swimming ability, as proven by the Hull family. Mum, Annie, who has three children that learnt to swim with Tamsin, says their love of sporting activities stemmed from the water confidence picked up at Water Babies.

Her eldest son, Jacob, 14, is now an avid sportsman, with a passion for a whole host of athletic pastimes.

“I started swimming at Water Babies because my parents thought it was really important that I felt confident in the water. They’re both really sporty too, something they were keen to pass on to me and my little sisters, Charlotte and Emelia. Water Babies has definitely left a lasting impression on me – I even carried on with my swimming for years after Water Babies, competing at county level.

"I don’t get to swim much anymore – but that’s because I’m busy doing loads of other sports! One thing that has really stayed with me is the confidence in my abilities, and that’s not just on the field, but during my time at school too.”



In line with Tamsin’s ethos that her little swimmers are part of the Water Babies family, she has kept in close contact with many of the children who swam with her during those first few years of her business.



“I’m very proud to have helped nurture and develop such talented and determined young adults,” said Tamsin. “It’s lovely to hear how they’ve been getting on since their days of swimming with me.

"We’re really looking forward to celebrating such a momentous anniversary next month and hope to see some familiar faces at our birthday party, at 360 Play in Milton Keynes, in mid-November. I don’t know where the last 15 years have gone but I can honestly say that I’ve enjoyed every minute!”