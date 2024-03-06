WATCH: Video shows Princess Anne arrive at Aylesbury park by helicopter on secret royal visit
The moment Princess Anne arrived unannounced in an Aylesbury park for a secret royal visit has been captured on video.
The Bucks Herald brought you the story and pictures after the Queen’s only daughter touched down in Elmhurst’s Alfred Rose Memorial Park on Tuesday afternoon.
The visit was unannounced meaning only a small crowd gathered as Princess Anne touched down in the town.
But now you can relive the royal visit thanks for our three-minute video courtesy of Nadia Badshah.
It is believed Princess Anne may have been visiting HMP Aylesbury, which is located a short distance from the public park.
Video shows the moment Princess Anne touches down in the park before being flanked by security personnel and whisked away by car for her visit.
She then left the park by chopper later in the afternoon.