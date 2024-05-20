WATCH: RSPCA releases video of 'angel' German Shepherd adapting to life with three legs at Aylesbury Vale farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA has released footage of a German Shepherd with three legs in need of a permanent home in Aylesbury.

In the video from the welfare charity, viewers can see Athena learning to love life after her amputation at Blackberry Farm in Quainton.

Athena can be seen playing and digging at the RSPCA rescue centre after she required an operation on one of her legs.

Athena, who is just two years old, was found being kept outside in poor living conditions with two other dogs. She also had an untreated wound on her front leg which was severely infected.

Athena is looking for a permanent home

Vets representing the RSPCA made the decision to amputate the leg at Birmingham Animal Hospital.

However, as the RSPCA searches to find a permanent home for the German Shepherd, it has confirmed the operation has not stopped the energetic dog from doing the things she loves.

Paula Flitney, deputy manager at Blackberry Farm, said: “We all just adore Athena, she is the friendliest dog who is also just super smart. She is so affectionate and she has really bonded with her handlers and she will make someone the most loyal pet.

“She is one of those dogs who just really deserves to have a second chance and a family and home to call her own. Whoever adopts her will have a loyal loving best friend - and she really is that dog in a million.

Athena currently resides at Blackberry Farm

“Despite only having three legs she loves playing with toys and tennis balls are her absolute favourite! She is an incredibly clever girl who engages well with training and learns things quickly which makes her an absolute joy to work with.

“She has adapted incredibly well to life on three legs, and it doesn’t hold her back at all - she’s just an absolute angel and so much fun to be

around she makes us laugh every day.