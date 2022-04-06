Watch Hearing Dogs in action at charity volunteer event near Aylesbury

The Bucks-based assistance dog charity is hosting its annual Volunteer Fair on Saturday, April 9, after the event was cancelled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity, which trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, is inviting people to its training centre in Saunderton, near Princes Risborough, to find out about volunteering opportunities from its friendly staff and volunteers.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, is the only charity in the UK accredited to train hearing dogs to internationally recognised standards.

A volunteer with Hearing Dog puppy

Its dogs are trained to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as the smoke alarm, intruder alarms, alarm clock, and even baby monitors.

Just as importantly, the dogs also provide love, companionship and emotional support.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has more than 3,000 volunteers and this is a chance to get involved.

Volunteer roles include becoming a ‘puppy parent’, which involves fostering a hearing dog mum and looking after litters of puppies.

Puppy parents Margaret and Jeff Wellington said: “It is a fantastic experience fostering a hearing dog mum.

"Cocker Spaniel Wanda, joined us in 2019 and made us feel very welcome in her life.

"We looked after four puppies in her first litter – they were gorgeous.

"It was a very busy time but it was such a privilege to be part of their first nine weeks.

“The team at Hearing Dogs are excellent in keeping us informed and they are really supportive at each stage of pregnancy, birth and the first few months of the puppies’ lives.”

You can find out more about the opportunity to foster a hearing dog mum and other volunteering roles available at the open day on Saturday, from 11am to 1pm.

There will also be the chance to meet some of the puppies training to become life-changing hearing dogs and watch a hearing dog demonstration.

Refreshments will be available and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.