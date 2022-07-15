Warning extreme temperatures may impact on waste collection services across Bucks

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July) predicts temperatures to hit around 35-37C, potentially making it unsafe for waste collection crews to carry out their work during the hottest part of the day.

In line with other local authorities and health and safety guidance, the council will be starting collection rounds earlier during the week to get more done before the hottest part of the day.

It also means some rounds may have to finish early, before completion. This is because the bin crews have to wear heavy duty protective clothing and their work is very physical meaning it could pose a risk to health in very hot weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All waste collections will start at 6am for the whole of next week (Mon 18 – Fri 22 July inc) so residents are asked to leave bins out no later than 6am each day for the whole week or put them out the night before.

If bins are not emptied on normal collection days residents are assured they will be though slightly behind schedule.

Councillor Gareth Williams is Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Obviously we don’t want bins being left on hot days in an ideal world, but we have to put the safety of our crews first and if it gets too hot for them to work, we may fall slightly behind our usual schedule. We hope to minimise this by starting early every day next week (w/c Mon 18 July). If your bin is not collected when expected, we will pick it up at the earliest opportunity.