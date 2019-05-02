Wallace & Gromit Creator Nick Park to Return to Bucks Film School for Dazzling Premiere Event

The event is to celebrate 30 years since Beaconsfield's NFTS alumnus Nick Park created Wallace & Gromit at the School with his Oscar nominated graduation film, a Grand Day Out.

Wallace & Gromit creator and multi-Oscar® winner, Nick Park is returning to the film school where it all began to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the creation of his much loved characters, which have become household names.

Nick and fellow National Film and Television School (NFTS) alumnus, Julian Nott (composer for the Wallace & Gromit films) will deliver a Q&A at a special premiere event taking place at the School in Beaconsfield on the 15 th May.

And best of all, you can buy tickets to this great event here: https://www.seetickets.com/event/wallace-gromit-s-musical-marvels-premiere/national-film-and-television-school/1313212

In addition to the Q&A, Carrot Productions live orchestral interactive experience, Wallace & Gromit's Musical Marvels, Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers will be premiered as well as an exclusive orchestral accompaniment to Nick’s Oscar® nominated NFTS graduation film, A Grand Day Out.

NFTS Director, Jon Wardle said: “We are thrilled to host this very exciting premiere at the NFTS and to welcome Nick and Julian back to the School so guests can enjoy and celebrate one of our proudest moments.

Nick Park and Wallace & Gromit are very much part of the fabric of the NFTS so it’s incredibly fitting that we celebrate the 30 th anniversary of two of the UK’s most loved characters being created right here at the School.”

Ngaio Harding-Hill, Head of Attractions & Live Experiences, Aardman: “It is wonderful that Wallace & Gromit’s Musical Marvels is to be premiered at the film school where Nick started his career. Carrot Productions have produced a fantastic show, and we look forward to audiences across the UK having the opportunity to enjoy this unique musical experience.”

In a further nod to the 30 th anniversary, the NFTS Model Making for Animation Diploma students have recreated the iconic 62 West Wallaby Street basement set from A Grand Day Out complete with the rocket under construction.

The set will be on display for guests to see on the night.

John Lee, Head of Model Making explained: “We wanted to design and make something that would really bring Wallace & Gromit’s story to life. The Model Making students have worked tirelessly to recreate every detail of the set and have also added some hidden extras to the set such as a tiny Oscar® and BAFTA® to further celebrate Nick’s achievements.

"This and the incredible achievements of our animation department are testament to the fact that our students are following in Nick’s footsteps and ensuring

that stop motion animation and model making continues to be a hugely important part of the School’s output.”

NFTS is particularly renowned for the success of its animation department, with alumni including Peppa Pig creator, Mark Baker in addition to Nick Park. NFTS graduation animations have also won the British Short Animation BAFTA for five years in a row from 2014.