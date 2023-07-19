News you can trust since 1832
Walkers win out against the weather to raise £20k for Aylesbury hospice ‘Cuddle Bed’

The special bed will allow partners and children to sleep in the same bed next to their loved ones in their final days
By Hannah Richardson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:37 BST

Forty walkers, led by Buckinghamshire Freemasons, battled through torrential rain and strong winds last weekend to complete a 50-mile walk and raise £20,000 for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

The walk covered north Bucks, starting in Newport Pagnell on Friday morning and passing through Winslow and Hardwick before finishing at the Bletchley Masonic Centre on Saturday afternoon.

The money raised will cover the cost of purchasing a ‘Cuddle Bed’ for the hospice - a hospital-style double bed which will allow partners and children to sleep in the same bed next to their loved ones in their final days and hours.

Walkers at the starting point in Newport PagnellWalkers at the starting point in Newport Pagnell
Longstanding supporter Rosie, whose mum was cared for at the hospice 14 years ago, walked 25 miles on Friday with a group of friends.

She said: “My dad didn’t want to leave my mum in her final weeks at the hospice, so every night he slept on the chair next to her bed, holding her hand and talking to her.

"It would have been so much nicer for them both if he could have comfortably cuddled her in her last few days.”

Hospice fundraising manager Lee Lloyd cheered the walkers on over the two days.

He said: “The walkers had to battle against the most horrendous weather, however everyone who took part did amazingly and we are proud of all of them.

"Thank you so much to Buckinghamshire Freemasons for organising this event. The money raised will provide an amazing resource to the hospice.”

Donations can still be made online.

