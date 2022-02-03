Walk with friendly alpacas and improve your mental wellbeing on farm near Winslow

An alpaca farm near Winslow is offering Mental Wellbeing Walks for residents of Buckingham, Winslow and Waddesdon.

Animal Antiks, in North Marston, is giving people the chance to meet and walk with the alpacas free of charge on the 230-acre Manor Farm in North Marston.

The walks, aimed at helping people to improve their mental wellbeing, are free of charge, thanks to funding from the Brian Murtagh Charitable Trust .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mental Wellbeing Walk

Animal Antiks is offering Mental Wellbeing Walks to residents of Buckingham and Winslow on Tuesday afternoons from March 1 to April 5.

There are also two dates this month - on February 8 and February 15 - funded by Heart of Bucks.

The Bernwode Community Bus will pick participants up from Waitrose car park, Buckingham, at around 12.50pm and the Market Square, Winslow, at around 1.15pm and take them to the farm in North Marston.

Alternatively, people can make their own way to the farm for about 1.30pm.

Walking with alpacas

Once at the farm, participants will meet the alpacas, then head out across the tracks and fields with them for an hour-long walk, then back to the yard for a tea or coffee before the bus leaves the farm at 3.15 pm to take them back to Winslow and Buckingham.

Mental Wellbeing Walks are also being offered to Waddesdon residents on Thursday afternoons from March 3 to April 7.

The Bernwode Bus will pick up from outside The Lion pub in Waddesdon, at around 1.10pm and leave the farm at 3.15pm to take participants back to Waddesdon.

Spaces on all the walks are limited and must be booked in advance.

The friendly alpacas

To book a place, email [email protected] or call 01296 670996.