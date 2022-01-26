Walk on the wild side at Aylesbury Vale family attraction

A family farm attraction in Aylesbury Vale is holding a Wildlife Week, to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Tiger.

Wildlife will be the focus at Green Dragon Eco Farm, in Hogshaw, from February 2 to 6, with daily animal encounters, tours and activities for visitors.

During the week, the farm also hopes to educate people about the work of Tiggywinkles, the Haddenham-based wildlife hospital, and will be donating five per cent of all admission proceeds to the hospital.

Lynx

Fun activities during Wildlife Week will include watching the carnivore feeding, free bird displays, Wildlife Zone tours and animal craft-making.

Wildlife organisations including the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) will be attending to talk about their work and how people can get involved.

Green Dragon Eco Farm has its own Wildlife Zone, with many different UK and European wildlife species to be seen, including the lynx and Scottish wildcat, the Bennett’s wallaby, the silver fox and the European polecat.

The farm focuses on conserving rare breeds and wildlife, while giving visitors the chance to see conservation in action and learn more about the animals.

At the centre of the Wildlife Zone, daily bird displays will be free to watch during Wildlife Week, but visitors will need to pre-book a space in advance, either online or at reception during their visit.