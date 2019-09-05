Waddesdon trail run to help save the orangutans - and you can take part!

A picturesque trail run starting in Waddesdon will raise money to help save endangered orangutans at the weekend.

The guided trail run takes place on Sunday 8 September and starts off in Waddesdon for a circular route to Westcott and back.

The run will raise money for the Orangutan Appeal

The route is around 7km and has some spectacular views across the beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside.

The run has been organised by Coach Nicola, a UK Athletics qualified running coach who will guide participants through the course.

It is suitable for all runners and new to trail runners are especially welcome. So if you have wanted to try trail running but were worried about getting lost or finding a good route you will be in safe hands.

The run starts at 9.30 and costs £5 with all money going to Orangutan Appeal UK, a charity dedicated to the rehabilitation and preservation of orangutans and the conservation of their habitat.

More information on booking https://www.facebook.com/events/344119886488737/ or https://coachnicola.com/summer-trail-runs