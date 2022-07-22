Waddesdon school celebrates newly created nature reserve after years of hard work

Years of hard work has gone into funding and developing a new pond at Waddesdon Village Primary School.

Back in 2018 school’s students had a vision to transform a disused and overgrown area next to their playground.

Students decided that it would be the perfect spot to introduce a small nature and pond area.

The purpose of the pond was to provide a safe and inspiring learning space for the school children to enjoy the outdoors but also give the children a sense of responsibility for looking after the site and its wildlife.

Also the pond acts as a calming place for children to visit.

A campaign for a pond was started four years ago by the Pupil Parliament Representatives at the school.

Led by schoolteacher, Pauline Cross, fundraising began at the institution which was supported by parents.

EKFB, a joint venture made up of four leading civil engineering and construction companies, Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall joined the project.

Local councillors, Paul Irwin and Ashley Waite also participated in getting the campaign off the ground.

EKFB’s civil Engineer for Aylesbury, Sophie Henderson, and fellow engineer, Dave Stephenson, helped deliver the project outside of their day job working hours.

Local businesses, Blackwell, and HW Martin, supplied the material and labour for the outer fencing and earthworks.

Headteacher, Laura Forchione, said: “We are delighted to finally have a pond at Waddesdon Village Primary School after years of planning and the hard work put in by our pupils. Not only will this attract wildlife into our school grounds, but it will enhance the children's learning in school by providing endless opportunities to learn outside.

“Thank you to Miss Cross who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, our Pupil Parliament reps past and present, our parent community for the kind donations and the volunteers from EKFB, Blackwell, and HW Martin, for creating this new space for us.”

The design, planning and build took place over a seven-week period and was completed in late November 2021.