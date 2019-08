In just over a month's time the former home of Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild, now owned by the National Trust, will begin its process of 'putting the house to bed' in preparation for its Christmas visitors. See the process below.

Rolling the carpets in the dining room

Drawing the blinds

Covering the statues

Winding the clocks

