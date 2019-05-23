Waddesdon Manor ranked in the top five most accessible visitor attractions in the region

A popular Aylesbury Vale tourist attraction has been ranked among the most accessible in the South East.

Waddesdon Manor was ranked third in the region for accessibility among visitor attractions by Revitalise, a national charity that creates holidays for disabled people and their carers.

Library image of Waddesdon Manor

The report by Revitalise ranked Waddesdon Manor in third, with only the Ashmolean Museum and the Oxford University Museum of Natural History ranked higher.

Waddesdon was in third place, with the Royal Horticultural Society garden at Wisley and the National Museum of the Royal Navy making up the top five.

The survey scored attractions on hoist availability, staff training in disability awareness, general accessibility, concessions for disabled visitors and their carers, disabled toilets as a percentage of the total number of toilets and disabled parking, and whether this information was available on the venue’s website.

Commenting on the charity’s survey findings Revitalise's chief executive officer Chris Simmonds said: “We’re thrilled to acknowledge the venues that have made necessary changes in their accessibility for the benefit of disabled people.

"We are also impressed with the efforts of those venues that not only represent the very best of our British culture, but that are making that culture fully accessible to everyone.

“One in three of us lives with a disability or has someone close who does.

"Accessibility is not only the right thing to do, but we say it’s also the smart thing to do.

"Disabled people and their households spend around £249 billion each year - have you done everything you can do to make sure that they’re spending some of this money with you?

“The best advice we can give to venues is to involve disabled people in your plans – they know what real accessibility means and will tell you the truth about whether you’re getting it right.”