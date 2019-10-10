Waddesdon Manor named 'Best Christmas Experience' in the UK

Waddesdon Manor was named the 'Best Christmas Experience' in the whole of the United Kingdom at the Group Leisure and Travel Awards, held on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

The shortlist included Christmas at Kew, Longleat Festival of light, Windsor Castle, Holkham Hall and the Thursford Christmas Spectacular.

Kim Hallett, Head of Travel Trade, Tourism and Filming at Waddesdon, said ‘we are delighted that our unique Christmas offer has been recognised with this award. Christmas planning begins a year in advance here at Waddesdon, and our team work tirelessly to ensure all visitors experience a festive day out that they won’t forget.’

This Christmas, visitors will be welcomed by the smell of pine and the sound of classic carols, as they step into decorated rooms inspired by traditional tunes and memorable Christmas hits at this unique French Renaissance château in the heart of Buckinghamshire.

Outside, the gardens will be illuminated with sparkling lights and colour, as Waddesdon’s longest ever Winter Light trail fills the grounds. Beneath coloured tree canopies and bushes draped in sparkle, they can stroll under the stars and be dazzled by playful light features such as floodlit disco balls and a cascading river of light.

Visitors can also enjoy Waddesdon’s spectacular Christmas Fair, which is running for longer than ever before.

With over 80 wooden chalets, housing artisan producers, makers and craftsmen who offer the very finest and, in many cases unique, gifts, this is a shopping experience not to be missed.