Waddesdon Manor is the scene of mass protest this afternoon

The protesters are believed to be anti-vaxxers

By Sally Murrer
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 4:43 pm
Police officers have attended a protest at Waddesdon Manor this afternoon.

The protesters were believed to be anti-vaxxers and onlookers have described them a "all very peaceful".

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said at lunchtime today: "We are aware of a protest that is currently being held at Waddesdon Manor. Officers are in attendance and are working to support the public’s right to peaceful protest freedom of expression.

Waddesdon Manor

Waddesdon Manor is a stately home in the village of Waddesdon, Owned by National Trust and managed by the Rothschild Foundation, it is one of the National Trust's most visited properties, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.

Police kept an eye on the protest
