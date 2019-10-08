Waddesdon Manor was filled with excitement this week as 100 bakers cooked up their best cakes to raise money for Waddesdon's charity of the year, The Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Judging was carried out by Waddesdon’s Head Pastry Chef, Craig Clark, Demi Chef de Partie, Connor Martin, and Head of Hot Kitchens, Ben Thurkettle, to determine the winning bake from each of the five categories: Chocolate, Scones, Savoury tart, Free from and Vegetable.

Waddesdon manor hold 'Great British Bake off' to raise funds for Florence Nightingale Hospice

The winning recipes included a butternut squash and ginger cake, stilton and walnut scones, and an exceptionally good chocolate cake.

General Manager at Waddesdon, Simon Wales, said "We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, that funds invaluable care and support for patients with life-limiting or terminal illnesses, and their families.

"The Waddesdon Bake Off was a celebration of the incredible work they do, and a chance to show our support."

The hospice was selected as Waddesdon’s chosen charity by staff and volunteers, and will receive funding from the Rothschild Foundation on the basis that staff and volunteers participate in a selection of events and activities to support them throughout the year.

Lee Lloyd, Head of Fundraising at FNHC, said: "This has been a truly memorable year for the charity. Not only are we thrilled to be celebrating our 30th anniversary, but we have also been able to confirm the launch of a brand new service next year, in which six new nurses will offer care for people in their own homes.

"This is only possible through partnerships like the one we share with Waddesdon."