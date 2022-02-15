Waddesdon fitness instructor claims 'holistic' award for specialist women's programmes

A fitness instructor from Waddesdon was recognised at a national awards ceremony for her 'holistic' work in the field.

Nicola Cowee, from Waddesdon won the Holistic Core Restore® New Coach of the Year 2021 prize at a ceremony in London on 5 February.

Nicola has worked in the fitness industry for years as a running coach and personal trainer, these experiences inspired her to launch core routines.

She came to realise how important pelvic floor and core fitness is for women who want to become and stay active.

Noting, quite often women are told to just put up core pain, that it’s a normal part of having children or getting older.

Not accepting this, she decided to train as a coach and has made it her mission to make a positive difference to the health, confidence and fitness of all women, so they can be active, have fun and enjoy life.

Nicola said: “I’m proud that my work, and the difference it makes to the women I serve, has been recognised with this award.

"It’s a great achievement to be acknowledged in this way in my first 18 months of coaching, and I am looking forward to continuing to bring these groundbreaking programmes to the women of Aylesbury Vale. They really help to transform the lives of women and give a foundation for a lifetime of wellbeing.”

Nicola's programmes are for women who typically have experienced some degree of pelvic floor, pelvic organ, back pain or core dysfunction, and want to empower themselves through education and taking action so that they don’t become a ‘chronic’ statistic.