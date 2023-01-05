A popular visitor attraction in Aylesbury Vale is holding Volunteer Recruitment Day next month.

The Bucks Railway Centre, in Quainton, needs more hands on board, so it’s set up the event where potential volunteers can meet current volunteers, take a look around the site, see an engine in steam and find out more about what happens there and how they can help.

There’s a huge variety of volunteer roles on offer, both customer facing and behind the scenes. Behind-the-scenes volunteers generally come in during the week to help maintain the site and its artefacts whilst the centre is closed. This could include mowing, mending, strimming hedges and painting fences, or helping maintain or restore steam engines, carriages, railway buildings, etc.

All sorts of volunteer roles are on offer

Customer-facing volunteers are needed when the centre is open to the public on Sundays and other special event days throughout the year. Roles range from helping in the second-hand bookshop, cafe or gift shop and welcoming visitors on the entrance gate, to crewing a steam engine, being a platform guard or helping to park cars on busy days.

Volunteers can sign up to work as often as they like, with some attending several times a week and others only when there’s a busy event.

