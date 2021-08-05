Volunteers from Aylesbury join global clean water campaign

Aylesbury workers are among more than a dozen Bucks residents completing a sponsored walk to support a clean water campaign.

The volunteers have joined humanitarian organisation, World Vision's, Global 6K for Water campaign.

Participants will complete a six kilometre route of their choice, however they want to, whether that's running, walking cycling or jogging.

Metro Bank fundraisers from Bucks

The purpose of the exercise is to raise funds to help children in the world’s poorest communities and raise awareness of their struggles.

Around 15 people from the Metro Bank in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury will be walking around Caldecotte Lake on Sunday 22 August.

The group leader is Nilany Vasantharasan, assistant store manager at the Aylesbury branch. Nilany has sponsored a child through World Vision for the last three years. “I have close communication with a child in Bolivia – I write letters and send birthday cards,” says Nilany, who supports World Vision because of her early experiences as a child in Sri Lanka during the civil war.

“I’ve been in a situation where I had to walk miles and miles for water,” she says. “I was born in Sri Lanka and lived there for seven years. Most of my childhood was right in the heart of the civil war. For me, supporting World Vision is my way of giving back to people who helped me when I was in that situation.”

Nilany says she would encourage anyone to get involved in World Vision. “Every little helps. You should never think that your little bit of money isn’t going to make a difference. I’ve seen the difference World Vision makes to the girl I’m sponsoring. I’ve seen her grow. I’m excited to get the ball rolling with this challenge and hope it’s something we can do every year."

The 6,000 metre distance represents the length many young children have to walk to collect water in poorer countries.

Mark Sheard, CEO of World Vision UK says: “It’s fantastic news that the Metro Bank is getting a team together for the Global 6K for Water. We are always delighted when people decide to support our work helping children and communities who face daily dangers and difficulties like just getting access to water – something we take for granted in the UK. Everyone who takes part in this event is helping us to provide clean water supplies in more and more communities.”