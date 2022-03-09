Volunteers behind drop off point to support Ukrainians near Aylesbury urgently appeal for assistance
An 'extraordinary' amount of donations have been provided to the volunteers in just one week
The volunteers behind a popular drop off point near Aylesbury supporting Ukrainians have launched an urgent appeal for assistance.
A drop off point for donations to support the people in war-torn Ukraine was set up at the Kimblewick Hunt.
Since it's launch four lorry loads of goods were sent to depots to go out to Poland and Ukraine.
But now, the group has reached a point where it cannot continue to supply goods to those in need without additional support.
The three depots that warm clothing and essential goods have gone to from the base near Aylesbury are now full.
Volunteers still have a barn full of useful essentials they want to provide to Ukrainians, but have no way of getting them to people trying to survive warfare.
What the group is asking for is support from a company that specialises in haulage or transportation that can get the goods to Poland where allies can distribute the clothing appropriately.
A spokesman for the group said: "The response has been extraordinary, with donations coming from as far as Watford, Amersham, Marlow and Aylesbury, with four lorries already filled.
"Most importantly, many more people are wishing to donate and we can no longer act as a collection point unless we can find a direct transporter or depots are assisted in delivery.
"Please help us to find a local transportation company that can help the people of Ukraine."
If you can assist a volunteer on site can be contacted by phone on 07791802176 and via email on [email protected]