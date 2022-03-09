The volunteers behind a popular drop off point near Aylesbury supporting Ukrainians have launched an urgent appeal for assistance.

A drop off point for donations to support the people in war-torn Ukraine was set up at the Kimblewick Hunt.

Since it's launch four lorry loads of goods were sent to depots to go out to Poland and Ukraine.

A barn full of supplies are currently sitting at the Kimblewick Hunt and are in need of transportation

But now, the group has reached a point where it cannot continue to supply goods to those in need without additional support.

The three depots that warm clothing and essential goods have gone to from the base near Aylesbury are now full.

Volunteers still have a barn full of useful essentials they want to provide to Ukrainians, but have no way of getting them to people trying to survive warfare.

What the group is asking for is support from a company that specialises in haulage or transportation that can get the goods to Poland where allies can distribute the clothing appropriately.

A spokesman for the group said: "The response has been extraordinary, with donations coming from as far as Watford, Amersham, Marlow and Aylesbury, with four lorries already filled.

"Most importantly, many more people are wishing to donate and we can no longer act as a collection point unless we can find a direct transporter or depots are assisted in delivery.

"Please help us to find a local transportation company that can help the people of Ukraine."