Volunteering with friendship group is 'a win-win situation', say Buckingham couple

A Buckingham-based friendship group is urging local people to make volunteering their top resolution for 2022.

The Grenville Branch of Oddfellows has seen a marked increase in visitors to its monthly Jigsaw Bring, Buy and Swap mornings at Buckingham Library since they started back in September.

Established in 1810, the Oddfellows is one of the largest and oldest friendly societies in the UK, with 41,500 members across 115 branches nationwide.

Jigsaw Swap volunteers David and Christine Saunders pictured with young volunteer Daisy O'Shea at Buckingham Library

The Grenville Branch relies on volunteers to help put on its social and welfare activities, including the monthly jigsaw pop-in events, which are open to all and raise money for charity.

Doreen said: “We’re so grateful to our member volunteers, they make such a difference to so many people’s lives in the area.

"However, we also see how, time and time again, giving back changes their lives..

“Many are retired, so they feel a renewed sense of purpose to their day, doing something they love, on their terms.

"We, as do they, also benefit from the sharing of their life or professional skills.

“What’s best, however, is seeing some lovely friendships flourish along the way - you can’t put a price on that.”

The most recent Time Well Spent report from the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) found that while most people sign up mainly for altruistic reasons, 77 per cent said the activity improved their mental health and wellbeing, 89 per cent met new people, and 90 per cent felt a sense of achievement.

David and Christine Saunders are regular volunteers at the Jigsaw Bring, Buy and Swap events, on the first Tuesday of every month from 10am to noon in Buckingham Library.

They said: "For us, it’s a win-win situation.

"We have met many lovely local people who regularly support the event and have raised nearly £400 since the events began in December 2018."

Doreen advises anyone who is considering volunteering to visit the NCVO website for advice and links to search for local opportunities.

“It’s crucial to consider what cause or type of work matters to you," she said.

"You’ll then find a better match with like-minded people and get the most reward out of it."

And she added: “Volunteering roles at the Oddfellows are only open to our members, but we’re always ready to welcome new faces to our friendly group.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a member of the Oddfellows should call Doreen Sams on 07730 218723 or email [email protected]