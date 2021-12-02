'Voice of X-Factor' backs campaign against shocking recent rise in poverty in Buckinghamshire

Shocking new figures show that Buckinghamshire is plunging into poverty this Christmas.

According to Citizen’s Advice, the number of people living off universal credit in the county has more than trebled in the past few months.

The charity is now pleading for help to tackle the crisis, with the launch of its Winter Christmas Poverty Appeal.

Peter Dickson of the X-Factor and Britain's Got Talent

Citizen’s Advice has teamed up with the National Emergencies Trust to try and attract money through a CrowdFunder page. The NET will match donations up to £250 to help the charity continue to deliver help to Bucks people in need.

Peter Dickson, a local celebrity who is the voice behind X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, is backing the campaign.

He said: “They truly transform the lives of an enormous number of people every year, but for everyone they can help there are still people they have to turn away.

“I am encouraging our great public to do something good with their Christmas funds and donate them to a local cause – a service largely delivered by dedicated volunteers and helping local people living in hardship.”

Chief executive Thalia Jervis said: “Over the last few months alone there has been a phenomenal 250% rise in people living off universal credit in Bucks.

“Research shows fuel poverty will rise by 40% – unheard of against previous years. We are inviting people to donate to our appeal and help us to fund our incredible debt advice service.”

Money advice manager for the charity Iram Rashid said: “People are coming to us with debt and often in housing debt, at risk of losing their homes to repossessions.”