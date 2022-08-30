Visitors turn out in droves as Winslow’s traditional country show makes a welcome return

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional country show made a very welcome return to the Winslow showground this year, after the much-loved annual event had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Attractions included a dog show, classic car and tractor display, crafts marquee, sheep display, live music, 60 stalls, games including hay bale tossing and plate smashing, children’s fairground rides and other traditional country show entertainment.

The Show Committee posted on Facebook: "Goodness gracious that was a show and a half today!!!

Fun in the sun at the Winslow Show. Picture: RICHARD STEVENSON

“Thank you from Winslow Show Association committee to everyone who supported and visited us today - we really hope you enjoyed it.

"A huge thanks to all the volunteers (special mention to 1st Winslow Scouts, Lions club of Winslow, Winslow Rotary club and Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers).”

The show returned on Bank Holiday Monday, after two years. Picture: RICHARD STEVENSON

Classic cars on display at the Winslow Show. Picture: RICHARD STEVENSON