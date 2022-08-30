Visitors turn out in droves as Winslow’s traditional country show makes a welcome return
The Winslow Show was a huge success on Bank Holiday Monday, as local people flocked to have fun in the sun.
The traditional country show made a very welcome return to the Winslow showground this year, after the much-loved annual event had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Attractions included a dog show, classic car and tractor display, crafts marquee, sheep display, live music, 60 stalls, games including hay bale tossing and plate smashing, children’s fairground rides and other traditional country show entertainment.
The Show Committee posted on Facebook: "Goodness gracious that was a show and a half today!!!
Most Popular
-
1
New planning submissions uncover Lidl as the major retailer coming to Aylesbury Vale Retail Park
-
2
British Property Awards names the best estate agent in Aylesbury
-
3
Bucks man jailed after admitting to heroin and crack cocaine dealing charges at Aylesbury court hearing
-
4
Police close Aylesbury house after reports of suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour
-
5
Could this weekend finally see the start of some regular rainfall in Aylesbury Vale?
“Thank you from Winslow Show Association committee to everyone who supported and visited us today - we really hope you enjoyed it.
"A huge thanks to all the volunteers (special mention to 1st Winslow Scouts, Lions club of Winslow, Winslow Rotary club and Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers).”