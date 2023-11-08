Visit Buckinghamshire members scoop awards

The annual Buckinghamshire Business Awards took place at the end of September and the fabulous Aylesbury Waterside Theatre won the Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Stoke Park.

Hampton by Hilton High Wycombe and Horwood House Hotel were worthy runners-up. The theatre is the focal cultural point for Aylesbury and surrounding villages where West End shows, live bands, comedians and so much more are brought to residents with a packed schedule of events. Their place at the heart of the community resulted in them also winning the Community Champion Award.

Another winner was The National Paralympic Heritage Trust which endeavours to bring to life the Paralympic heritage of Buckinghamshire. The museum is a recognised leader in its field of 3D photogrammetry and thus won the Digital Innovation Award.

The Net Zero Ambition Business of the Year Award went to the pub chain Moogies whose mission is to buy pubs and restaurants and turn them into sustainable businesses that serve their local community.

Furthermore, Visit England has awarded two Buckinghamshire attractions their Visitor Attraction Accolades which are designed to celebrate excellence within the visitor attraction sector. These businesses go the extra mile to provide a high-quality day out which could be through a warm welcome, an engaging story, a delicious lunch or the overall visitor experience.

Accolades are given for the following categories: Welcome, Best Told Story, Quality Food & Drink, Hidden Gem and Gold. Odds Farm Park won a Gold Award and the Roald Dahl Museum & Story Centre won Best Told Story.

And finally, two Bucks campsites have won national awards at the Caravan and Motorhome Show. Cholsey Grange in the Chiltern Hills was named Best CL (5-van site) in England, and Abbotts View Alpacas near Aylesbury received the Most Unique Site award.

Cholsey Grange boasts five fully-serviced hardstanding pitches with panoramic views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Abbotts View Alpacas offers an extraordinary camping experience that combines eco-farming and alpaca encounters.

Lucy Dowson, Tourism Development Manager of Visit Buckinghamshire, said: “We are thrilled that businesses in our Visit Buckinghamshire community are being recognised for their amazing work in their local communities and for their contributions to the visitor economy in this way. It’s great to see them getting the recognition that they deserve.”