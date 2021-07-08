Virtual reality brings all generations together at Aylesbury nursing home

Aylesbury nursing home, MHA Hillside, is using virtual reality technology to enable residents to complete activities they couldn't physically do in real life.

This futuristic technology allows residents to team up and go on virtual holidays, to places not yet reopened in the real world.

The nursing home is a care for older residents as well as younger people with complex needs, these virtual sessions help bring the different age groups living there together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ken Tulley, 75,

One resident, Marie Furness, 75, said: “It is fantastic! It takes me to other worlds, and it feels like the butterflies and dragonflies are coming straight at you. I was also trying to squash snowballs with my feet. I’ve never seen anything like it before and will definitely be trying it again.”

Another resident, Ken Tulley, 75, enjoyed walking down an island beach as part of his virtual experience. He said: “I like it – but I would like to see more people on it!”

Grainne Wokes, Home Manager at MHA Hillside, said: “Particularly during the past year, these virtual reality experiences have proven to be really beneficial for our residents – giving them access to the outside world in a different way during lockdown.

“Everyone loves using the technology. For our older residents this is a totally new experience, whereas our younger ones are more familiar with the concept. It is something that has truly crossed the generations, bringing joy to both young and old.”

Marie Furness