Viral Aylesbury TikTok farmer launches Christmas adoption campaign

A highly popular social media star from Aylesbury has launched an adoption campaign to assist the farming industry this Christmas.

Farmer Will from Aylesbury has racked up a staggering 761,000 followers on the social media application, TikTok.

He wants to use his following to assist the industry he's known for, by running an adoption campaign called 'adopt my flock'.

Farmer Will

Farmer Will is providing participants with a custom sheep T-shirt and three months’ worth of exclusive sheep videos of their choice.

While placing a charitable donation in their name to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) to help British farmers who are sick, elderly or enduring hard times.

Participants will also get a shootout from Will who will write their names on onto the sheep’s sorting tunnel, meaning they'll be acknowledged on his popular channel.

Will hopes to show participants the sweet and humorous sides of the sheep he spends his time with, as well as making a difference to the farming community that he belongs to.

@famerwill_

He believes it is the unique personalities of the sheep themselves that launched Will’s social media accounts into the stratosphere.