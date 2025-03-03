Villages: All the latest news from where you live

The Five Arrows at Waddesdon, sent in by Richard Stevenson

STONE & BISHOPSTONE

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Lambert

Please also read the Dinton and Haddenham columns

Chiltern Open Air Museum – This Saturday, March 8, Chiltern Open Air Museum is reopening. You can take a journey through time and explore the collection of historic buildings, beautiful countryside and hands-on activities for all ages. Whether you're a history buff, a nature lover or looking for a fun family day out, they have something for everyone. The location of the museum is near Junction 17 on the M25 and the postcode is HP8 4AB. Plan your visit and book your tickets at https://www.com.org.uk/

Dairy dates

Simply Walk: If you would like to join others for a Simply Walk in the countryside around Stone, today, Wednesday , March 5, then please meet at the Methodist Chapel, Eythrope Road, Stone, in time to depart at 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Wednesday: Ash Wednesday will be marked in two services today, Wednesday, March 5, when there will be a contemplative service at 9am at St. Nicholas Church in Cuddington and a Communion Service at 7pm at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Stone. Ash Wednesday is an opportunity to reflect, to turn away from sin, and recommit to God; it is marked by a cross of ashes being placed on people's foreheads.

World Book Day: Tomorrow, Thursday, March 6, World Book Day will be marked at Stone C of E Combined School.

World Day of Prayer: This Friday, March 7, starting at 2pm, you are invited to come to the World Day of Prayer Service at the Methodist Chapel, Eythrope Road, Stone, at 2pm. This year the Service has been prepared by the Christian women of the Cook Islands. There is a group of fifteen islands in the South Pacific Ocean, with a rich and colourful Māori Heritage, and a deep connection to nature. The World Day of Prayer is celebrated in more than 210 countries; it begins in Samoa, and prayer in native languages travels throughout the world, through Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, before finishing in Samoa some 38 hours later.

Gentle Chair Exercises: Next Monday, March 10, at 11am, you can do gentle chair exercises at the Methodist Chapel, Eythrope Road, Stone. You can have fun and keep fit gently. It costs £3 per session which includes coffee and biscuits. For further information, please telephone Josie after 4pm on 01296 748031.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annual Parochial Church Meeting: The Electoral Roll for the Parochial Church Council is now closed and no new applications can be accepted until after the Annual Parochial Church Meeting. If you have signed up to the electoral roll, you are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Parochial Church Meeting at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Stone, at 8pm next Wednesday, March 12. The Annual Parochial Church Meeting documents are available online at www.stonedintonhartwell.com/apcm or at the back of the church. The Annual Parochial Church Meeting booklet is quite large, so you are asked to print your own copy if you wish to have a paper copy, or please bring a device to view it online at the meeting if you would like to look at the material that is being discussed. Application forms are also available at the back of the church or online and must be submitted by next Tuesday, March 11.

Stone Thursday Club: The Stone Thursday Club will meet in the Methodist Chapel, Eythrope Road, Stone, at 2pm on Thursday, March 13. The Stone Thursday Club is for the over 60s, especially those who live alone or who find it difficult to get about. Postponed from February, it will be an afternoon of music and song with Wendy and her guitar. As usual, there will be delicious tea and cakes. If you need transport, please telephone Dee James on 01296 747671.

Parish Council: Stone with Bishopstone & Hartwell Parish Council will meet in Bishopstone village hall at 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 18, when all parishioners are welcome to attend. Please note the venue.

Parents’ Evenings: On Tuesday, March 18, and on Wednesday, March 19, there will be Parents’ Evenings at Stone C of E Combined School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourth Tuesday Fellowship: At 2.30pm on Tuesday, March 25, the non-denominational Fourth Tuesday Fellowship will meet at the Methodist Chapel, Eythrope Road, Stone. You're invited to come along and meet friends and make friends.

Extra Provisions Parents’ Evening: On Tuesday, March 25, and Wednesday, March 26, and Thursday, March 27, there will be Extra Provisions Parents’ Evenings at Stone C of E Combined School.

Mothering Sunday Luncheon: On Mothering Sunday, March 30, from 12.30pm, why not treat that special person in your life to a Sunday Luncheon at Hartwell House ? Please telephone 01296 747444 to reserve your table now and enjoy a sumptuous m three-course Luncheon. You can also enjoy a leisurely stroll through the ninety acres of gardens and parkland where you will discover the beauty of 10,000 daffodils in bloom - a spectacular sight that perfectly captures the joys of Spring.

End of term: Pupils at Stone C of E Combined School break up for the Easter holidays at the end of the Spring Term at 1.30pm on Friday, April 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memory Walk: On April 5, at 1.30pm, there will be a Memory Walk in aid of the Alzheimer's Society at Bartlett's Care Home, Portway Road, Stone. You will be able to walk around the grounds and then enjoy afternoon tea and live music. It is open to anyone but please RSVP to [email protected] so that they can cater for everyone. The Giving link is https://www.justgiving.com/page/bartletts-walk-2025

As you can imagine, this is a cause close to many of our hearts. Bartlett's has many residents, relatives and close friends who suffer with Alzheimer's and they want to do their bit to work towards a world where there is a cure. It will be an accessible route for those in wheelchairs and with walkers; some with better mobility may opt for a longer route.

WENDOVER

Sandra Smith

Flower Arranging: Wendover Christian Centre is the venue with flower arranging enthusiasts welcome at 2pm on Thursday, March 6.

Horticulture: Wendover Horticultural Society’s Thursday, March 6 meeting (2.30pm, St Anne’s Hall) will include Chris Leach from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. His talk is entitled “Gardening the world” and describes the horticulture behind their cemeteries around the world. Members will also learn more of what the Commission does closer to home. Currently the Society is also planning coach and car trips in May, June and July with more details to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendover Choral Society: Weekly rehearsals take place between 7.45pm and 9.45pm on Thursday evenings in St Mary’s. Newcomers (16 and over) are welcome. www.wendoverchoralsociety.co.uk

Poetry Group: Anyone with an interest in poetry is invited to go along to Wendover Christian Centre at 10.30am on Friday, March 7.

AGM and Supper: The Wendover Society is holding its AGM and Spring Supper in Wendover Memorial Hall at 7.30pm on Friday, March 7. This event includes a talk by historian, author and broadcaster, Dr Helen Fry. Tickets cost £25 for members, £28 for non members. www.wendoversociety.org.uk

Messy Church: This month’s Messy Church fun will take place in St Anne’s Hall starting at 3.30pm on Sunday, March 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craft Group: This fortnightly group next meets in Wendover Christian Centre at 10am on Wednesday, March 12.

Community Awards: Wendover Parish Council invites nominations for the following categories in their 2025 Awards: Young Volunteer of the Year (16-21), Lifetime Achievement, Business of the Year, Service with a Smile, Volunteer of the Year and Neighbour of the Year. Nomination forms are available online or at the Clock Tower. The deadline is Friday, March 21 with awards announced at the Council’s AGM the following month. For more details go to www.wendover-pc.gov.uk.

OnScreen: The Friends of Wendover Library’s OnScreen will be showing a 12 certificate film in St Anne’s Hall on Friday March 21 beginning at 7pm. To reserve your free place, email [email protected].

Library: Over the past few months, Wendover Community Library has been undergoing a refurbishment with a new children’s area, fully accessible rear garden, dementia-friendly cosy corner and vibrant community co-created art installations. The team will be delighted to welcome you to the new Library from 25 March 2025 when the opening hours will be: Tuesday 9am - 6pm, Thursday 9.30am - 5pm, Friday 9.30am - 5pm, Saturday 9.30am - 4pm. Please note, the Click and Collect service at the Clock Tower will close on Friday, 21 March.