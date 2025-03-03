Villages: All the latest news from where you live

No parking in Pebble Lane, Aylesbury. Sent in by Richard Stevenson

DINTON

Chloe Lambert

Please also read the Haddenham and Stone & Bishopstone columns

Local Elections – The election for Buckinghamshire Council (Unitary) and Parish Councils will be held on May 1. You will be voting for the councillors to represent you locally for the next four years. To vote, you need to be registered by April 11. Please visit gov.uk/registertovote

When you vote at a polling station, you will need to bring photo ID with you. To find out what ID is accepted and to apply for free voter ID, please visit electoralcommission.org.uk/I-am-a/voter/voter-id. The deadline to apply is 5pm on April 23.

Polling stations willl be open on May 1 from 7am until 10pm. If you cannot attend on the day, you can apply for a postal vote by 5pm on April 14. Please visit gov.uk/vote-uk-election

If you’re on the electoral register and want to vote by proxy, i.e. someone votes on your behalf with your permission, you must apply by 5pm on April 23. Please visit gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote

For general voting information, please visit electoralcommission.org.uk

Valentine’s Night Success – Doug Kennedy reports that their Valentine’s Folk Night in Cuddington was very successful, with people singing along, and staying right to the end. See DIARY DATES below for the next event on Friday, March 14.

Bridgeway Closed – I have been informed that Bridgeway in Cuddington will be closed from Monday, March 3, until this Friday, March 7, between 9.30am and 3.30pm. It will be closed for vegetation clearance, surveys and structural repairs. You have been warned!

Australian Visitors – It was a great pleasure to see Jenny and David Ingham who live in Australia, but who lived in Ford with their three daughters for two years, many years ago. They came to England last month. They stayed at The Dinton Hermit in Ford. On Wednesday, February 19, I arranged a reunion lunch at The Seven Stars in Dinton. Ten people came including one person who was at school with Jenny and David’s daughters. Jenny clearly remembers the fight to save what was then called Dinton C of E School. Chearsley, Cuddington and Dinton Schools were all up for closure. Unfortunately for Chearsley, their school closed, but Cuddington and Dinton Schools combined together with the Infant Site in Cuddington and the Junior Site in Dinton. We were very lucky. Jenny and David are now back in Australia but I hope they will come over to England again soon.

Food Bank Collection – There is a Food Bank collection box situated under the tall table adjacent to the entrance of The Seven Stars in Dinton. All foodstuff will be collected by the Bernewode Bus on the first Saturday of the month and delivered to the Aylesbury Vineyard Church Foodbank. Please donate any kind of tinned food or food in jars. You may also give toiletries or household goods.

Diary dates

Ash Wednesday: Today, Wednesday, March 5, is Ash Wednesday. It is an opportunity to reflect, to turn away from sin, and recommit to God. It is marked by a cross of ashes being placed on our foreheads. At 9am there will be a contemplative Service at St. Nicholas Church in Cuddington.

Paddington in Peru: Tomorrow, Thursday, March 6, at 7.30pm, “Paddington in Peru” (Certificate PG) will be shown at the Bernard Hall in Cuddington. Doors open at 7pm. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Julie Walters and Olivia Colman. Refreshments will be available. You can find out more if you visit the Village Picture House section of the Cuddington Village website.

World Book Day: Cuddington & Dinton C of E School will be celebrating World Book Day this Friday, March 7.

Parent Forum: At 9am this Friday, March 7, Cuddington & Dinton C of E School will be holding a Parent Forum at the Infant Site in Cuddington.

Beer & Cider Festival: The “Thame What Ales You ? Beer & Cider Festival “ will take place in Thame Town Hall to coincide with this year’s Thame Spring Market, this Friday, March 7, and this Saturday, March 8. This over-18s only Beer Festival will have two sessions each, with tastings, alongside pub-style games and entertainment. Tickets are limited for each session and packs of beer tokens are available to buy in advance during the booking process at a slight discount per pint, versus bar prices on the day. Please visit the Thame Town Council website or the Thame Town Council Newsletter.

Sloe Gin Competition: This Saturday, March 8, there will be a Sloe Gin Competition at The Seven Stars in Dinton to raise funds for Dinton village hall. Please telephone 01296 749000 to find out more.

Services: This Sunday, March 9, at 6pm, Evensong will start at 6pm at the Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, Dinton.

The All Age Service will start at 10am at Cuddington Church.

Parish Council: Next Tuesday, March 11, Dinton with Ford & Upton Parish Council will meet in Dinton village hall at 7.30pm. All parishioners are welcome to attend. I hope to be able to attend the meeting and, if I do, I will report on it in a future column.

Simply Walk: If you would like to join others for a Simply Walk in the countryside around Dinton next Wednesday, March 12, please meet at The Seven Stars in Dinton in time to depart at 10.30am.

Lent Courses: On Wednesdays, starting next Wednesday, March 12, at 10am, there will be Lent Courses at 5a Bernard Close, Cuddington, and on Thursdays, starting on March 13, at 7.30pm at St. Nicholas Church, Cuddington. This five-week Lent journey is entitled “Living Hope”. It begins with setting out on a journey of hope, exploring hope and faith, being a community of hope, seeing hope in the world and what we’ll do as people of hope.

Infant Family Service: Cuddington & Dinton C of E School will be holding an Infant Family Service at the Infant Site in Cuddington at 9am on Thursday, March 13.

Wicked: At 7pm on Thursday, March 13, “Wicked” (Certificate PG) will be shown at the Bernard Hall in Cuddington. The film stars Cynthia Erico, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh. Refreshments will be available. To find out more, please visit the Village Picture House section of the Cuddington Village website.

Danny & the Champions of the World: Danny & The Champions of the World + Annie Dressner will be performing at the Jericho Tavern, 56 Walton Street, Oxford, OX2 6AE, on Thursday, March 13. Doors open at 7pm. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. To see if there are any tickets left, please visit Empty-rooms.com

Whole School Maths Day: Whole School Maths Day will take place at Cuddington & Dinton C of E School on Friday, March 14.

Jamie & Doug’s Folk Night: Jamie & Doug’s Folk Night will take place at the Cuddington Playing Fields Clubhouse, Bernard Close, Cuddington, HP18 0AJ, on Friday, March 14. Doors open at 7.30pm and the music starts at 8pm. Everyone is welcome, especially if you are willing to perform a song or a tune ! Parking will be available and there will be a licensed bar. Book in with [email protected]

Live Music at The Crown: On Friday, March 14, there will be live music at The Crown in Cuddington from 8pm until 10pm. It will be a special performance by Stereotypes Duo Acoustics.

Monthly Clean-Up: On Saturday, March 15, there will be another monthly Clean-Up in Cuddington for this year’s Best Kept Village Competition. You are invited to join others on the Top Green from 10am. Please bring gloves and come and get involved in keeping the village looking beautiful.

The Pudding Club: On Saturday, March 15, from 2pm until 5pm, the Pudding Club will be celebrating the rich tradition of British desserts in a decadent feast in the Manor Restaurant at Waddesdon. It will start with canapés and sparkling wine in their historic cellars. It costs £75. To find out more and to book, please visit waddesdon.org.uk

An Afternoon with Canton Tea: You can enjoy an exclusive five-course afternoon Tea-inspired lunch celebrating Canton Tea, the UK’s premium tea supplier known for its rare, exquisite teas, at Waddesdon from 2pm until 5pm on Sunday, March 16. It costs £75. To book, please visit waddesdon.org.uk

Cuddington Matinee Cinema: On Monday, March 17, at 1.30pm, Cuddington Matinee Cinema will be showing "The Great Escaper" in the Bernard Hall. Everyone is welcome. Please telephone Angela on 01844 291932 or email [email protected] for more information.

F4CADS Uniform Sale: From 3pm until 3.40pm on Monday, March 17, there will be an F4CADS Uniform Sale at the Infant Site in Cuddington of Cuddington & Dinton C of E School.

Junior Family Service: On Thursday, March 20, at 9am, Cuddington & Dinton C of E School will be holding a Junior Family Service at the Junior Site in Dinton.

Quiz Night: From 7.30pm until 9.30pm on Thursday, March 20, there will be a Quiz Night at The Crown in Cuddington. Half of the prize money will go to charity. Entry costs £3 per person and the maximum number of players per team is six.

Conclave: At 8pm on Thursday, March 20, “Conclave” (Certificate 12A) will be shown at the Bernard Hall in Cuddington. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. At the time of writing, I have seen that tickets are sold out but the film will be shown again on Tuesday, April 15. Please see the Village Picture House section of cuddingtonvillage.com to find out more.

Wine & Cheese Evening: The Community Events Team invites you to a Cheese & Wine Evening on Saturday, March 22, in Dinton village hall. It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 per person which includes three glasses of wine or beer and an artisan cheese selection. Additional wine will be available for purchase. You can buy tickets from Debbie Hawes on 07847 566118, Viv Robinson on 01296 748113, Julie Foulkes on 07881 533221 or Steve Merry on 07850 049587.

Brewery Tour: There will be a BreweryTour at Vale Brewery at Brill on Saturday, March 22. It starts at 2pm and will last for about an hour. You can see how it all comes together with a hands-on look at the brewing process from start to finish. Dave Renton, Head Brewer of 25 years, will show you how to create top-quality ales, and the care and attention that goes into each beer and brew. It will finish with drinks in the taproom. The ticket price (£15 per person) includes a tasting paddle of beer (one pint in total). Please visit valebrewery.co.uk

HADDENHAM

Chloe Lambert

Please also read the Dinton and Stone & Bishopstone columns.

Carry on Carrie! From March 15, there will be a brand new Carrie, the community vehicle, in the village. After ten years of loyal service to hundreds of clients, Carrie is being replaced by a new specially adapted Ford Tornio Connect. The same team remains and the same personal door-to-door service will continue, perhaps with a little more style and somewhat fewer rattles.

The committee is grateful for the generous funding received from The National Lottery Community Fund, Haddenham Community Festivals Trust and Kop Hill Charity.

The door-to-door service for those with mobility issues is bookable in advance by calling the driver coordinator on 07483 806171 or emailing [email protected] The service is free to residents in our area but, as a charity, donations are much appreciated. New volunteer drivers are always welcome.

Trustees Wanted – As you may have read in the Parish Council’s Newsletter, Trustees are needed for the Parochial Charities of Haddenham. Do you have a couple of hours to spare - approximately three times a year ? Are you interested in helping Haddenham residents who are in need ? Then becoming a Trustee for the Parochial Charities could be for you.

The Parochial Charities consist of three registered ancient charities: Joseph Franklin (204185), Alms Corn (237265) and Reverend John Willis (205529) - who own the allotment site. The charities historically provided bread and coal to the poor at Christmas, and seed corn on Good Friday. Nowadays, the Trustees use the charities’ income to provide a gift to residents in need at Christmas time. The existing Trustees have been providing this service for a number of years and are now looking for additional people to volunteer and become a Trustee. If you would like to know more, please contact Emma Marsden, Deputy Clerk, at [email protected]

Diary dates

Bingo Fun: Today, Wednesday, March 5, there will be Bingo Fun at Bradmoor Farm, Stanbridge Road, Haddenham, at 2pm. It costs £2 per book.

Lent Courses: There will be a Lent Course, led by Reverend Mike Bisset, at St. Mary’s Church, Haddenham, each Wednesday, starting today, Wednesday, March 5, and finishing on Wednesday, April 16, lasting for 30 - 45 minutes, at either 2.30pm or 7pm, or you can watch on Zoom at 7pm. The course centres around a series of talks by Bishop Tom Wright, entitled “Thinking through Salvation”.

World Book Day: World Book Day will be celebrated at Haddenham Community Library tomorrow, Thursday, March 6. Come to the library dressed as your favourite book character and win a prize.

Spring Roadshow 2025: This Friday, March 7, from 10am until midday, Haddenham Community Library will be hosting the Healthwatch Bucks Spring Show 2025.

Zumba Gold: On Friday nights, including this Friday, March 7, Zumba Gold, a lower intensity class, perfect for anyone getting into exercise, the older active person and anyone who wants to burn a few calories, starts at 6pm, at St. Mary's Centre, Haddenham. It is a 45 minute class and costs £6 per class. You are invited to come along and give it a go.

Meet Your Councillor: You can meet your Councillor Gregory Smith at Haddenham Community Library this Saturday, March 8, from 10am until 11am.

Ignite Youth Club: Ignite Youth Club, run by Churches Together in Haddenham, will be open at St. Mary's Centre this Saturday, March 8, and on , March 22, and Saturday, April 5, from 6pm until 7.30pm.

An Evening with Victor and Albert: This Saturday, March 8, you are invited to join identical twins, Professor Victor and Dr. Albert, for an evening of riotous comedy, interaction, original songs, games, mayhem and a sprinkling of magic at Haddenham village hall. It’s a good, old-fashioned, two-man variety show, brought kicking and screaming into the 21st Century. There will be free parking, a licensed bar and wheelchair accessibility. Tickets cost £15 each and are available from Blooming Fruity, Banks Parade, Haddenham, and from The Book House in Thame (cash only).

Services: This Sunday, March 9, Holy Communion starts at 9am at St Marys Church, Haddenham. Morning Worship with Children’s Church starts at 10.30am.

BCP Communion starts at 9.15am at Kingsey Church

U3a General Meeting: On Tuesday, March 11, at 2.30pm, there will be a U3A General Meeting in Haddenham village hall. The speaker is Dr. Timothy Walker, and the title of his talk is “The Land of Giants and Volcanoes - plants and places in Western USA.” The Pacific States of America are home to a wonderful array of huge trees and volcanoes. Dr. Timothy Walker was brought up in South Buckinghamshire and, after graduating from Oxford University with a degree in Botany, he gained further qualifications in Horticulture. From 1986 to 2014, he worked at the University of Oxford Botanic Gardens and Harcourt Arboretum, becoming Director in 2002. He now lectures in Plant Sciences at three Oxford colleges. Visitors who may like to find out more information about the local u3a are welcome to have a taster visit, before joining, at no cost. Members are able to join any of the thirty interest groups, ranging from book clubs to walking groups, details of which can be found on the website. To find out more about the u3a and join, please contact Elaine Parkes, Membership Secretary, at [email protected] or visit the website www.haddenhamU3a.co.uk

Community Board Meeting: Everyone is invited to come to the Haddenham and Waddesdon Community Board Meeting next Tuesday, March 11, at Haddenham Parish Council Conference Room, Banks Road, Haddenham, from 6.30pm until 8pm. They will be discussing decarbonising heating and improving energy efficiency and the role of renewables. To register you are attending, please email [email protected]

Launchpad of new Carrie: On Saturday, March 15, at 3pm, the launch of the new Carrie community vehicle will take place at Haddenham Airfield Pavilion.

Maypole Dancing: Maypole Dancing will take place on Church End Green on May 3, not April 29. Apologies for my stupid mistake in previous columns and thank you to Keith Milmer for politely pointing it out.