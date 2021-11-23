Village welcomes visitors to its Christmas Tree Festival near Buckingham

Decorated Christmas trees will be on display throughout a village near Buckingham, when Padbury welcomes visitors to its annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The event, organised by St Mary's Church, begins with open-air carols outside the church at 6pm on Friday, December 3.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5, there will be a Christmas Trail for children to follow, plus activities centred around the village school, crafts for sale in the village hall, a programme of music in the church and refreshments available at outlets across the village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scene from last year's Christmas Tree Festival in Padbury