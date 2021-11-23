Village welcomes visitors to its Christmas Tree Festival near Buckingham
Decorated trees will be on display throughout Padbury, along with activities for children and crafts for sale
Decorated Christmas trees will be on display throughout a village near Buckingham, when Padbury welcomes visitors to its annual Christmas Tree Festival.
The event, organised by St Mary's Church, begins with open-air carols outside the church at 6pm on Friday, December 3.
Then on Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5, there will be a Christmas Trail for children to follow, plus activities centred around the village school, crafts for sale in the village hall, a programme of music in the church and refreshments available at outlets across the village.
The Christmas Tree Festival is open to visitors from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, December 4, and 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, December 5.