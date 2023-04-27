News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
Less than a minute ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
50 minutes ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
3 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
3 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
6 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Village sports and social club near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard elects first ever female president

Rosemary Nolan is the first woman to hold the role since the club was established in 1966

By Hannah Richardson
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST

Wing Sports and Social Club has elected its first ever female president in its nearly 60-year history.

Rosemary Nolan is the first woman to hold the role since the club was established in 1966.

She said: “It was a big surprise to be voted in but I am ecstatic to have the enthusiastic support of the membership.

New club president Rosemary Nolan, right, with club secretary Sue UnderwooNew club president Rosemary Nolan, right, with club secretary Sue Underwoo
New club president Rosemary Nolan, right, with club secretary Sue Underwoo
Most Popular

She has been joined by Sue Underwood as the club’s new secretary and they both hope that the club will have a broader appeal for the entire village.

Rosemary said: “We want to improve it and make it better and do something for the youth as well as the older people in the village.”

Recent schemes have included a drop-in cafe, as well as providing a home to Wing Village Market on a Thursday morning.

The club has also recently received a grant to improve the patio, which is planned to be completed in time for the Coronation, as well as the installation of a disabled ramp.

Sue said: “We want to appeal to everybody in the village and try and get more footfall. It is important, a meeting hub where people can find out what’s going on in the village.”

The club is also aiming to put on more musical entertainment, with tickets now on sale for an upcoming Pink tribute on Saturday, May 6. Tickets will also be on sale on the door on the night for £10, and Toi’s Thai Kitchen will be available from 7pm.

Related topics:AylesburyLeighton BuzzardTickets