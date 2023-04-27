Village sports and social club near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard elects first ever female president

Wing Sports and Social Club has elected its first ever female president in its nearly 60-year history.

Rosemary Nolan is the first woman to hold the role since the club was established in 1966.

She said: “It was a big surprise to be voted in but I am ecstatic to have the enthusiastic support of the membership.

She has been joined by Sue Underwood as the club’s new secretary and they both hope that the club will have a broader appeal for the entire village.

Rosemary said: “We want to improve it and make it better and do something for the youth as well as the older people in the village.”

Recent schemes have included a drop-in cafe, as well as providing a home to Wing Village Market on a Thursday morning.

The club has also recently received a grant to improve the patio, which is planned to be completed in time for the Coronation, as well as the installation of a disabled ramp.

Sue said: “We want to appeal to everybody in the village and try and get more footfall. It is important, a meeting hub where people can find out what’s going on in the village.”