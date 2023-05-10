News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Village plant stall near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard raises £150 for Ukraine

The stall was held by a Wing woman who has taken in a Ukrainian family

By Hannah Richardson
Published 10th May 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:08 BST

A woman from Wing has helped raise funds for people affected by the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. Gemma

Godivala has taken in a Ukrainian family who were displaced by the war, but wanted to help out in other ways too.

Gemma said: “I was just looking at my flower beds last year, thinking that I would have to lift and divide a lot of my perennials this year.

Gemma Godivala, left with her Ukrainian guests, Viktoriya Sharovskaya and son NazarGemma Godivala, left with her Ukrainian guests, Viktoriya Sharovskaya and son Nazar
Gemma Godivala, left with her Ukrainian guests, Viktoriya Sharovskaya and son Nazar
Most Popular

“My Ukrainian guest, Viktoriya, was helping me in the garden. I had the idea that, rather than just toss lots of surplus plants on the compost heap, I could plant up all the root cuttings and have a fundraising plant sale.

“Since then, I started looking for any opportunity to salvage little seedlings and runners from lots of plants in my garden and filled my greenhouse with the results.

Gemma, who raised £150 from the sale, added: “I'm so touched, not just with this support on this occasion, but more broadly with how wonderfully supportive our community has been to Viktoriya and her family since she arrived.

"The local welcome has really made Viktoriya fall in love with England. Her home is still Ukraine and she yearns to return, not least to reunite with her husband, but it makes me happy that, despite all of the fear and worry and separation, Viktoriya and her boys will always have warm memories associated with their time seeking refuge here."

The proceeds will be administered by Village Help for Ukraine, run by two other Wing women, Hannah Pierce and Allison Milligan.

Related topics:UkraineAylesburyLeighton Buzzard