Village near Buckingham turns out for fundraising fun run in aid of local charity

Winners of The Gawcott Mile trophies. Back row: Tom Edwards, Flynn Cassidy, Jasper Fuller, Sam Edwards, Amy Frankland, Crystal Bond. Front row: Savannah and Saffron Smith.

The weather was bright and sunny on Saturday, April 22, for The Gawcott Mile 2023, the annual village fun run in aid of Alec’s Angels.

Alec Jarvis, who sadly lost his battle with a brain tumour in 2011, was a pupil at Roundwood School. Alec was an inspirational young boy, who was more concerned with the welfare and happiness of the other children around him than his own.

Following Alec’s death, his father Brian set up the Alec’s Angels charity to raise funds in support of other children and families going through childhood cancer.

The Gawcott Mile is a fun run, with trophies for the fastest male junior and senior, fastest female junior and senior, and the fastest Roundwood School pupil.Just before the start of ‘The Mile’ there is always a shorter race for the younger children, with all participants invited to wear fancy dress. The theme changes each year, and this year it was ‘Knights, Princesses and Dragons’. in honour of St George’s Day.