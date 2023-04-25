Village near Buckingham turns out for fundraising fun run in aid of local charity
The annual Gawcott Mile raises funds for Alec’s Angels in memory of local boy Alec Jarvis
The weather was bright and sunny on Saturday, April 22, for The Gawcott Mile 2023, the annual village fun run in aid of Alec’s Angels.
Alec Jarvis, who sadly lost his battle with a brain tumour in 2011, was a pupil at Roundwood School. Alec was an inspirational young boy, who was more concerned with the welfare and happiness of the other children around him than his own.
Following Alec’s death, his father Brian set up the Alec’s Angels charity to raise funds in support of other children and families going through childhood cancer.
The Gawcott Mile is a fun run, with trophies for the fastest male junior and senior, fastest female junior and senior, and the fastest Roundwood School pupil.Just before the start of ‘The Mile’ there is always a shorter race for the younger children, with all participants invited to wear fancy dress. The theme changes each year, and this year it was ‘Knights, Princesses and Dragons’. in honour of St George’s Day.
The award for the best fancy dress outfit, the Goodman Cup, went to sisters Savannah and Saffron Smith, aged five and three.The fastest runners in each category this year were: Fastest Male 14-plus Flynn Cassidy, Fastest Female 14-plus Crystal Bond, Fastest Male under 14 Tom Edwards, Fastest Female Under 15 Lily Frankland, and the Roundwood Cup was won jointly by Sam Edwards and Jasper Fuller – friends who crossed the finishing line together and decided to share the trophy.As well as the fun run, there were also various stalls and games inside the chapel, including the WI refreshments stall.The total amount raised is not yet known, but is expected to add up to hundreds of pounds.