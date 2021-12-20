Video shows blind Bicester mum's tears of joy at £2k gift after being ripped off by rogue builders

A blind mother from Bicester was given the best possible surprise when she went into her local Specsavers to change her glasses.

Zoe Elliott-Martin, was presented with a cheque for £2,000, a substantial sum to help out Zoe and her family, after an unfortunate incident two years prior.

She was left in an unsafe, unstable house after a rogue builder, who had been working on an extension, took all her money.

A happy family

Specsavers wants to reward Zoe in recognition of her recent hardships and also because she has been going to the store since it opened in Bicester 25 years ago.

At that time Specsavers Bicester decided to help Zoe by spearheading a community-led campaign to raise funds and encourage local businesses to donate materials and labour.

Two years on, enough money has been raised to support, the mother who is registered blind.

A video captures the moment of shock when Zoe learns her home will be restored in the near future. It's quickly followed by tears of joy.

Zoe said: "This was such a surprise and I was completely overwhelmed.

"Specsavers Bicester have helped me so much over the years – both with my visual needs, but also in more recent years with support for me and my family. This Christmas gift means so much to me and I can’t thank them enough."

Sarah Marshall, store director Specsavers Bicester, said: "Zoe is a wonderful person who, despite her personal circumstances, is always willing to help and makes people smile.

"So, this Christmas, we wanted to return the favour and make her smile.

"Zoe’s visual needs means that she needs appliances that are easy for her to use and these can often be more expensive than standard items. The money donated will help to buy white goods for her kitchen and ensure Zoe and her family can enjoy their home."

