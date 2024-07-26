Video of disgraced Aylesbury Vale Olympic champion whipping a horse shown live on television
Yesterday (25 July), video footage showing Charlotte Dujardin repeatedly striking a horse with a long-whip aired live on Good Morning Britain.
Dujardin, 39, is one of the country’s most decorated athletes, she has claimed three Olympic Gold medals and successfully qualified for the 2024 Games in Paris.
However, the London-based athlete who learnt her trade in Finmere, withdrew from the international tournament this week, prior to the release of the video.
Team GB also suspended the two-time world champion, whose UK Sport funding has been paused whilst she is under investigation.
Dujardin, who grew up visiting stables in around the Buckingham area, was also suspended by the international and British governing bodies that run professional equestrian competitions. Her suspension from the International Federation for Equestrian Sport will last for six months and immediately came into effect.
Footage that was shared on the ITV’s flagship daytime show, captures the 39-year-old repeatedly whipping a horse that is being ridden by another individual whose face has been blurred out. National reports state the horse was struck 22 times in totality.
In a statement announcing her withdrawal from the individual dressage and team event, she said: “What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.
“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.
“I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete.”
Alice Plunkett, a former dressage competitor said on Good Morning Britain: “It’s not a video that makes anyone feel comfortable watching it and it’s not a video that I’ve ever seen in terms of the years that I’ve been working with horses and it’s not standard practice.”
A lawyer, representing the whistleblower who released the video, said it was recorded just over two years ago on the ITV broadcast.