Vets in Winslow and Buckingham declared best in Bucks and one of Top 25 in the UK

A veterinary practice in Buckingham and Winslow has been named as the best in Bucks and one of the top 25 vets in the UK.

Windmill Veterinary Centre scooped the accolade in the BestUKVets Awards 2023, announced on June 14 at a Gala Awards Ceremony in London, in front of an audience of over 150 veterinary professionals.

The BestUKVets Awards are presented to practices across the UK with the most four or five-star online reviews in each category.

From left: Director Jane Alexander, practice manager Louise O'Hara, client care manager Sharon Richardson, head veterinary nurse Dawn Dunn and director Richard Rallings

Every vet practice in the UK is registered to take part in the awards via their listing on any-uk-vet.co.uk and VetHelpDirect.com and around half get involved.

To select the winners, the organisers analyse over 15,500 reviews left by pet owners on vet practice websites throughout the year.

Windmill Veterinary Centre in Winslow received over 611 four and five-star reviews and the Buckingham branch had more than 75 four and five-star reviews.

A spokesperson for Windmill Vets said: "We are absolutely delighted and exceptionally proud to have been crowned Best in Buckinghamshire in the Best UK Vet awards for the last three years, after achieving the most top-rated client reviews in this category. We have also been voted in the Top 25 in the UK for the third year running.

Windmill Veterinary Centre directors Jane Alexander and Richard Rallings receive their certificate