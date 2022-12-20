Veteran Mail on Sunday correspondent to speak on Ukraine War at public lecture in Buckingham

The author and historian Peter Hitchens will be talking about the Ukraine War in a University of Buckingham public lecture entitled 'Russia and Ukraine: Is jaw, jaw better than war, war?'.

The talk, which is being jointly organised by the university's Centre for UN Studies and vice-chancellor James Tooley, will take place at 6pm on January 10 at the vice-chancellor's Church Street residence, Ondaatje Hall.

Peter Hitchens has been a long-time critic of both the Russian and Ukrainian governments. He has also often been something of a lone critical voice in the rush to war on both sides.

Peter Hitchens

Having reported from both countries, he asks: ‘What are the prospects for a peaceful conclusion to the war and how effective a role has the UN played?'

Peter Hitchens is an author, broadcaster, journalist, and commentator who has published numerous books. He writes for the Mail on Sunday and was a foreign correspondent reporting from both Moscow and Washington DC. He has also reported from Ukraine.

Mark Seddon, director of the Centre for UN Studies, said: “Next year, the Centre for UN Studies will celebrate its fifth anniversary and the University of Buckingham will celebrate the 40th anniversary of a Royal Charter being granted.

"We are delighted to commence our 2023 speakers programme on January 10 by inviting veteran Mail on Sunday correspondent Peter Hitchens, who will speak on the continuing war in Ukraine.

