Venue near Aylesbury crowned “Best Community Pub” 2022

The Chandos Arms in Weston Turville was named the best community pub by its parent company, Wells & Co at the company’s yearly awards ceremony.

Each year, Wells & Co runs the Pub Partner Awards, over 140 venues are eligible for recognition.

The team at the Chandos Arms in Weston Turville

For the first time in two years the awards ceremony was held in person, after back-to-back years of Covid restrictions.

The community pub award focuses on free houses that have catered to their locals through charity events and supporting local groups.

Whether that be hosting or promoting events, to creating reasons for different people in communities to visit their pubs.

A Wells & Co spokesman said: “Stewart O’Neill, landlord at the Buckinghamshire pub have been in situ for a few years now and the site has gone from strength to strength ever since.”

Judges cited the pub’s work building community bonds during lockdowns, when support systems were set up for regulars.

While pubs couldn’t operate as usual, Chandos Arms staff took food orders for the elderly or vulnerable.

Stewart said: “We as a team were amazed with the win. It was amazing to be recognised for the hard work we all put in! And it was a brilliant evening. We would like to thank all our customers, friends and family for the support! And a huge thank you to Wells & Co for crowning us the winners.”