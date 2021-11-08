Venezuelan charity in Aylesbury launches first event in two years to support children in need

Two Venezuelan women who live in Aylesbury are launching their first charity event, since the pandemic started, to support children in need.

Sisters, liana Rodriguez and Deyali Araujo, run fundraising events in Bucks to assist children dealing with hunger, starvation, lack of education and neglect.

liana said: "We want to help alleviate the hunger of some unfortunate children in Venezuela and we need your help. Our aim is to raise £2,800 to help send children clothes to Venezuela in time for Christmas, and provide a daily meal to children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iliana and Deyali preparing boxes to send over to children in need

"We focus on supporting 60 kids living in rural communities, including Girl Guides Scouts that live in poverty. Their families often lack resources to provide a daily meal and clothes to go to school.

"With our support these children can now have a daily meal that provides all the nutritional value every child should have and appropriate clothes that allow them to continue their education."

Before gatherings and crowd fundraising became impossible due to lockdown restrictions, the sisters held a 'Latina party' to support youngsters dealing with poverty in 2019.

The Latin-themed dancing show helped raise £1,800 which went towards providing: clothes, shoes and toys to children in the South American country.

The Venezuelan women sending clothes to support children in their home country

This event, two years in the making, will take place this Saturday (November 13), look out for liana and Deyali outside Magnet's kitchen in Aylesbury between 10am and 12pm.

The Latin pair will be hosting a cake sale, all tasty treats were donated by friends or local catering companies.

Craft gift bags prepared by the women will also be available to purchase from the stall, which include accessories suitable for boys and girls.