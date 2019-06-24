Vaping retailer opens new store in Aylesbury

VPZ, a vaping retailer, has opened its new store in Aylesbury.

The store based at Market House in Market Square, Aylesbury, opened on Friday June 21 and will provide five new jobs for the area.

The opening of Aylesbury's new VPZ store

It specialises in vaping and alternative tobacco products and will be the 126th VPZ store to open in the UK.

VPZ director Doug Mutter said: “We are excited to be opening the doors of our new VPZ store in Aylesbury as part of our growth plans across the UK.

“At a time when many businesses are exiting high streets across the country, we are committed to creating jobs and investing in communities throughout the UK like we are doing in Aylesbury.

“Each new store opening helps us to achieve a greater reach, providing us with a platform to engage and educate even more smokers on the benefits of switching to vaping.”

VPZ is the latest addition to Aylesbury's growing number of vape shops.

To mark its opening weekend, VPZ had offers for existing vapers and offered free starter kits to those looking to make the switch to vaping.

Doug added: “Vaping represents a huge public health opportunity and the market will continue to grow as increasing numbers of smokers recognise its effectiveness in helping people to quit smoking.

“Consumer education is crucial too and our knowledgeable staff are always available with advice that helps make it easy for smokers to make the switch and give up cigarettes once and for all.”