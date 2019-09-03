Vaping retailer brings its stop smoking support service to Aylesbury

Retailer of vaping products, VPZ, has launched a support service for adult smokers in Aylesbury which nationwide is aiming to help a quarter of a million Brits quit smoking over the next 12 months.

From 2 September, smokers will be able to access support and educational advice on becoming cigarette free from staff at VPZ Aylesbury and across its network of 135 stores.

The Aylesbury store will be equipped with a carbon monoxide testing monitor allowing customers to regularly track their journey to becoming cigarette free.

VPZ has announced the launch of the service as mounting evidence shows that vaping could become a key weapon in the NHS’s stop smoking strategy.

The investment and commitment to improving the health of adult smokers in Aylesbury and across the UK has been made at a time when local authorities are cutting stop smoking services throughout the country.

A recent report from Action on Smoking and Health, and Cancer Research UK, found that 44 per cent of local authorities no longer have a specialist stop smoking service for smokers in their area.

With this impact of the Government public health budget cuts being felt in communities throughout the country, VPZ is stepping-in to provide a valuable and structured support service.

Customers who continue vaping at the end of the 30-day support programme will also be rewarded with a voucher to help them continue on their stop smoking journey.

Public Health England estimates that vaping is at least 95 per cent less harmful than smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes. Latest figures also show that approximately 2 million people in the UK have already quit smoking by switching to vaping, with 500,000 more presently trying to switch.

Doug Mutter, director at VPZ, said:

“Our customer engagement tells us that most smokers want to quit.

“Sadly, the huge cuts in public health spending is currently failing smokers here in Aylesbury and throughout the country and they are being denied the vital help that can truly transform their health and well being.

“Vaping is already proving to be a key weapon in the UK’s stop smoking strategy and a radical rethink is required by Government if the country is to meet its 2030 target of becoming smoke-free.

“With this long-term ambition in mind we have decided to take positive action and establish our own support service throughout our growing store network with an offer that allows every smoker to try vaping.

“Smokers will be able to come into our stores in Aylesbury, receive advice from our educational staff and have access to the best starter kit on the market.

“Many of our staff have made the journey to become cigarette free and so sharing their personal experience can be a powerful tool to help people stay on track and quit for good.

“They will also be able to test their carbon monoxide levels every week, ensuring ongoing engagement as they make the switch.

“We are so confident that vaping can help smokers in Aylesbury become cigarette-free that we are offering a 30-day money back guarantee on our Innokin starter kits, and support throughout the journey.” he added.

ONS report on e-cigarette and vaping use in the UK



Public Health England (PHE) report into e-cigarettes