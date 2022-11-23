Van seized by police after uninsured driver stopped outside Aylesbury prison
The driver had no licence or insurance
By Reporter
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
A Transit van has been impounded by police after the driver was stopped outside HMP Aylesbury.
PCs Pauly and PC Dollery of the Thames Valley Police stopped the Ford Transit yesterday morning (Tuesday).
Advertisement
The driver was reported for driving whilst uninsured and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and the van was seized.
Most Popular
A police spokesman said: “The male was advised to get his licence applied for and sort out some insurance or he may find himself on the wrong side of HMP Aylesbury!”