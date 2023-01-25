Van is totally destroyed by fire in Winslow
Police and fire services attended
By Hannah Richardson
A van was completely destroyed by fire in Winslow yesterday (Tuesday, January 24).
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called just before 6pm to the blaze in East Claydon Road.
The van was well alight when the fire crew from Buckingham arrived. The firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to put out the blaze.
The van was 100 per cent damaged by the fire. Thames Valley Police also attended.