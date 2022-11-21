A van driver failed a roadside test for drugs, after crashing his van into a traffic bollard near Aylesbury.

Roads Policing officers from Thames Valley Police were called yesterday morning (Sunday) after a van collided with a traffic island in Aston Clinton.

The officers conducted preliminary roadside impairment tests, with the driver providing a sample of saliva for a drugwipe that gave an indication he was impaired through cocaine.

The van collided with a traffic island in Aston Clinton

As he had been injured in the collision, the driver was taken to hospital to get his injury assessed and to provide a specimen of blood for evidential analysis

A police spokesman said: “The driver now faces a nervy wait that could result in a driving disqualification, a financial penalty, potential to lose their job.”

The spokesman added: “Be warned, even if you don’t feel ‘under the influence’, you might still be impaired.