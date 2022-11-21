Van driver fails drugs test after crash with bollard in Aylesbury
‘Even if you don’t feel under the influence, you might still be impaired’ warn police
A van driver failed a roadside test for drugs, after crashing his van into a traffic bollard near Aylesbury.
Roads Policing officers from Thames Valley Police were called yesterday morning (Sunday) after a van collided with a traffic island in Aston Clinton.
The officers conducted preliminary roadside impairment tests, with the driver providing a sample of saliva for a drugwipe that gave an indication he was impaired through cocaine.
Most Popular
As he had been injured in the collision, the driver was taken to hospital to get his injury assessed and to provide a specimen of blood for evidential analysis
A police spokesman said: “The driver now faces a nervy wait that could result in a driving disqualification, a financial penalty, potential to lose their job.”
The spokesman added: “Be warned, even if you don’t feel ‘under the influence’, you might still be impaired.
“Don’t be a statistic of the #fatal4 reasons why people are killed or seriously injured in RTC’s. Be smart, don’t drug drive.”