Two vehicles collided in outside a train station in Aylesbury yesterday (2 May).

A van crashed into a stationary taxi on Station Way West at about 9.15am.

Both the taxi driver and the passenger inside were injured and required medical treatment from paramedics who raced to the scene.

Police attended the incident yesterday

The Bucks Herald was contacted yesterday afternoon by residents who saw police tape blocking off parts of the road by Aylesbury Railway Station.

