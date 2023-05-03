Van collides with stationary taxi outside Aylesbury Railway Station
An area by the station was cordoned off by the police
Two vehicles collided in outside a train station in Aylesbury yesterday (2 May).
A van crashed into a stationary taxi on Station Way West at about 9.15am.
Both the taxi driver and the passenger inside were injured and required medical treatment from paramedics who raced to the scene.
The Bucks Herald was contacted yesterday afternoon by residents who saw police tape blocking off parts of the road by Aylesbury Railway Station.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police attended and has taken a number of witness statements, however if anyone else has information about the incident then we would urge them to contact the force either on our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230190004.”