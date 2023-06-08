Usain Bolt leads his squad to Tring training camp ahead of 2023 Soccer Aid exhibition

Celebrities and former international footballers are in Tring ahead of Soccer Aid 2023.

Both squads are staying at Champneys in Tring and training on site for the annual exhibition.

Captaining the World 11 is eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter, Usain Bolt, his squad are hoping to beat an England team captained by European champion, Jill Scott.

Soccer Aid 2023 kicks off at Old Trafford on Sunday (11 June) at 7:30pm its the 13th time the match has been held.

Money raised from the event will go towards Unicef, an international charity supporting children in crisis.

Last year the Jamaican icon was skipper of an international team that beat England 4-1 on penalties after both squads shared four goals in regulation.

Former England midfielder, Scott, is the first woman to captain a side in the 17-year history of the charity event.

Usain Bolt captains the World XI again (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

She will be coached by former Premier League boss, Harry Redknapp, ex-England shot stopper, David Seaman, beloved grime artist, Stormzy, BAFTA-winning actress, Vicky McClure, and current Chelsea manager, Emma Hayes.

Coaching the opposition is recently confirmed Chelsea men’s team head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, former Premier League marksman, Robbie Keane, Line of Duty star, Martin Compston, and Melanie C of Spice Girls fame.

Curious sports fans who cannot get to Manchester can watch the game live on ITV1, coverage begins at 6:30pm. Dermot O’Leary, Love Island host, Maya Jama, and Football Focus anchor, Alex Scott, have all been confirmed as part of the broadcast team.

Bolt lifting the trophy along with Ukrainian icon, Andriy Shevchenko (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Other high profile celebrities joining Olympic royalty on the pitch include, Bugzy Malone, Sex Education star and Hollywood veteran, Asa Butterfield, and One Direction vocalist Liam Payne. All three will be representing the Three Lions.

Also in the World squad is current UFC champion, Leon Edwards, who represents the international team via his Jamaican heritage, professional boxer, Tommy Fury, and Hunger Games actor, Sam Claflin.