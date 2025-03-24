Urgent engineering work to disrupt train services between Aylesbury and London
The line between Aylesbury Station and London Marylebone will be closed on Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th March to allow replacement signalling cables to be installed, and other essential maintenance to take place.
The work will predominantly affect Chiltern Railways services, while bus replacement services will run on both days between 7.45am and 3.45pm.
Replacement buses will run between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham and between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough.
Martin Colmey, operations director for Network Rail’s Central route said: “I am sorry for the disruption caused while we complete these essential signalling repairs.
“We know there is never a good time to close the railway but this urgent work will help to keep journeys through this area more reliable for years to come.
“If you're planning to travel, please plan ahead and check before you travel for the latest journey information and travel advice.”