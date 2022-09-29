UPDATED: Girl, 13, who went missing from village near Aylesbury with two friends is found safe and well
Following a widespread appeal for help three missing girls from Buckinghamshire, they have all now been located safe and well in London.
By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:22 am
Updated
Paige, aged 13, from Prestwood, Tiffany, 12, from Amersham, and Layla, 14, from High Wycombe, were reported missing yesterday (September 28).
The three teenagers were found this morning thanks to the widespread sharing of the Thames Valley Police appeal. Members of the public in London spotted them and alerted police.Thames Valley Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to help find them.
Tiffany, Layla and Paige were last seen yesterday (Wednesday, September 28) at around 4pm in High Wycombe.