UPDATED: Boy falls through ice attempting to walk on frozen pond in Buckingham

Firefighters were called out after a 14-year-old boy was seen in icy water in Buckingham.

A crew from Buckingham Fire Station were called at about 3.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, January, 25) after the boy was spotted in the balancing pond at Candleford Court.

The teenager had attempted to walk across what he thought was a frozen surface, but the ice gave way and he fell into freezing water up to his chest.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

The boy was out of the pond by the time the firefighters arrived, and they provided immediate emergency care and used a thermal blanket. They also provided advice.

A fire service spokesman said: “The ice may have thawed, but outdoor water temperatures will remain freezing. Please stay safe if you are around any outdoor water sources.

"If you, or someone you are with, slips or finds themselves immersed, be aware of the risk of cold water shock, or potential for hypothermia, and how to deal with them to minimise the risk.”

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service has issued the following Stay safe, stay off the ice advice:

If you witness somebody falling through ice, never venture on to the frozen water, no matter how safe it looks.

CALL the emergency services on 999

SHOUT for assistance

REACH. If it is safe to do so, try and reach them from the bank using a rope, pole, tree branch.

When reaching from the bank, lie down to avoid being pulled onto the ice

If you cannot reach them, slide something which floats, such as a plastic bottle or football, across the ice for them to hold onto to stay afloat whilst help is on the way

If the casualty is too far away, do not attempt to rescue them. Wait for the emergency services while calming and reassuring the casualty.

Dog owners

Stay clear of frozen water on your dog walks.

Don’t throw sticks or balls on to the frozen water.

