UPDATED: 5ft python found on the loose in Aylesbury Vale village now in police custody

A 5ft python found on the loose in Granborough has been taken into custody at Aylesbury Police Station.

PC Reid and PC Eustice discovered the snake on Green End, Granborough, last night, Tuesday.

The slippery customer is now sleeping off its adventure in a basket in the inspector's office.

Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale have posted the following on Facebook:

"A little snake update for you all. After being a ssssslippery customer last night, the snake is now sssssnuggled up nice and warm in the Inspector's office at Aylesbury Police Station.

"It will shortly be taken to a snake specialist in Leighton Buzzard, who has kindly offered to care for it until its owner, or a new owner can be found.

"Thanks to our night turn sssssergeant in Milton Keynes, who is a snake expert and gave us advice on how to keep our guest safe and warm.