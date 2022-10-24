UPDATED: 16-year-old announced as first female finisher in Buckingham 10k run

A 16-year-old girl romped home as first female finisher in the Buckingham 10k run, which took place in torrential rain on Sunday, October 23.

A total of 167 intrepid runners turned out for the popular race, which was taking place for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic, although it has been an annual event in the town since the 1970s

The winners have now been announced for the event, which lived up to its reputation of always being a wet race.

Organiser Laura Penny said: “It was so bad. It’s got a history of always raining for the Buckingham 10k, every year.

“It was supposed to be last weekend but I moved it because it clashed with the Oxford Half Marathon. And last weekend it was beautiful sunshine, so it is just meant to rain on Buckingham 10k day.”The event, organised by Laura and her husband Alex, on behalf of the Run for the Sky company, raised over £1,500 for the two Buckingham foodbanks, plus £200 for Buckingham Round Table, who provide marshals for the race.

The race, which starts and ends outside Buckingham Post Office on Gingerbread Lane, follows an undulating, multi-terrain route, taking in Stowe Avenue, Stowe landscape gardens and farmland.

The winners are as follows:

1st Male finisher - Michael Aldridge - 35:32

2nd Male finisher - Steve Tuttle - 35:34

3rd Male finisher - Mark Conway 39:25

1st Female finisher - Jen Critchley, aged 16 - 45:13

2nd Female finisher - Susanna Ghisu - 47:31

3rd Female finisher - Sally Rose - 47:54.

